11 Rituals That Will Give Your Home Good Energy

Moving into a new place symbolizes a fresh start—an exciting opportunity to find a blank page and start penning a brand new chapter in your life. But, let’s face it, moving can also be an emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausting experience. It’s enough to stress out even the most laid-back among us.

Why bring that negative energy into your new home? Not to mention, your new address may have some lingering bad juju of its own. If you want to clear out any toxic vibes and give the home you’re moving to good energy, tap into your inner mystic with these cleansing rituals.

1. Buy a new broom

Bringing along your old broom means bringing along any bad luck you had at your previous home. By buying a brand new broom, you are symbolically sweeping away toxic vibes and ushering in a fresh start.

2. Don’t forget the bread, salt, and honey

This grocery list isn’t just in case you get hungry from toting furniture into your new home. Rather, these things are rumored to please the domestic gods. Plus, they represent abundance, good luck, and the sweetness of life, respectively.

3. Paint your porch ceiling

In the South, painting your porch ceiling “haint blue” is a tradition passed from generation to generation. Adopted from the Gullah culture of the Lowcountry, this practice is believed to keep any evil spirits from entering the home. I painted the porch ceiling of my home here in Charleston haint blue and, hey, no evil spirits yet!

4. Arm your door with fennel

Who knew fennel could be used as a weapon against the supernatural? Stuff it into your keyhole or hang it over the door to protect your domain from witches.

5. Sprinkle salt

Leave the bread and honey in the grocery bag, pull out the salt, and start sprinkling. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, doing so in front of the door is said to stave off evil spirits.

6. Open the windows

And doors. And drawers, for that matter. Just open up the house as much as you can. Fresh air circulates energy, sunlight revitalizes, and nature in general has healing qualities. Opening drawers ensures dark entities have nowhere to hide.

7. Break out the essential oils

I’m a firm believer in diffusing essential oils in the home all the time, so I’m surprised that I didn’t think to use essential oils to cleanse our home when we first bought it. Oils such as cedar, dragon’s blood, frankincense, lavender, lemon, myrrh, rosemary, and sage (more on this in a minute) all have potent purifying and protective properties.

8. Smudge your home

Arguably one of the most popular ways to give a home good energy, smudging is the ancient technique of burning sage and walking it through your space.

9. Walk counterclockwise

As you clear each room, make sure you walk counterclockwise—this is the direction used to drive out and banish bad juju.

10. Say a blessing of intention

Try this simple Wiccan blessing spell to enhance your new home’s aura: Cleanse this space, remove the past. I’ve found my happy home at last. Fill this place with joy and love; send your blessings from above.

11. Do a comprehensive, whole house cleansing

If you feel like your new home has some serious bad vibes, you might need to dig a little deeper to get rid of the rotten energy. This cleansing ritual, which includes everything from smudging to “opening the circle,” leaves little to chance.

Click here to read more!