Budweiser unveiled a minute-long Super Bowl ad that takes a proudly pro-immigration stance as it recounts founder Adolphus Busch’s experience arriving in America from Germany in 1857.

In the spot, the young actor portraying Busch is told, “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!”

While Ad Age┬ánotes that the spot “plays a bit like a Busch Begins superhero brewer origin story.”

