PHOTO: Surprise! Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Surprise! Beyonce is pregnant with TWINS!!!
Beyonce’s pregnant! The R&B icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she’s expecting twins. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote alongside a pic that shows her kneeling before a floral display while wearing blue satin undies, a brown bra and a green veil. (Huh?) “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.” The 35-year-old Beyonce and her 47-year-old husband Jay Z are already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy.