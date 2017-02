A few things today about Lady Gaga…first someone posted this adorable video on Twitter of this little girl singing Lady Gaga’s Grigio Girls while riding in her car seat. And then Lady Gaga retweeted it. Sooo cute:

Lady Gaga you must watch this: a toddler singing #GrigioGirls from #JOANNE @LadyGaga Youve got to see this Gaga!💖 pic.twitter.com/5NMZQKAJxr — Lady Gaga (@AmyGrimesSuxx) January 31, 2017

My heart is melting!! Where's all my Grigio girls? https://t.co/AkmWwmYudV — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) January 31, 2017

Then we also saw a behind the scenes video of her halftime show at the Super Bowl:

And finally, Lady Gaga has been named the new face of Tiffany & Co., which will air its first Super Bowl ad on Sunday, right before the singer’s halftime performance.