Keep These Foods Away from Your Pets on Super Bowl Sunday

If you are one of the millions of Americans planning the Super Bowl party of the century right now, you need to stop wigging out about wings and consider something else: your pet.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 80 percent of those who plan to watch the big game also plan on purchasing food, and not all of it is safe for your furry football buddies.

Chicken wings, onion rings and more can turn even the best Super Bowl party into something really serious, so Petplan pet insurance rounded up these food warnings and proactive party tips to keep everybody safe during Super Bowl LI (airing Feb. 5 on FOX).

It’s a big thing, those chicken wings. Petplan warns that chicken wings have especially fine bones, which can splinter easily and puncture the gastrointestinal tract. Blow-your-head-off wing dip will definitely cause any pet to get an upset stomach, too.

Don’t go nuts. Many nut varieties have a devastating effect on a dog’s nervous system, Petplan says. Walnuts and macadamias are especially toxic and can cause vomiting, paralysis and even death. Yikes.

Just fur-get the onion rings. Onion rings taste delicious but are “doubly dangerous” for pets. Onions in any form are poisonous to pets and fried foods can cause diarrhea, Petplan warns.

Best keep your brew away from your BFF. People love the stuff and so do some pets! But think twice before pouring your pet a pint, Petplan says, even a sip can cause fatal respiratory depression.

Give toothpicks a timeout on game day. Sure, toothpicks are an easy way to serve up appetizers like cheese or meat but they can cause severe and potentially fatal damage to an animal’s gastrointestinal tract, if swallowed. So skip them if pets are present at your party.

Have a game day game-plan. If your pet isn’t a Super Bowl party team player — i.e. he’ll try to swipe grub from your coffee table until Lombardi trophy time — it’s probably a good idea to seek alternative arrangements, like a day at the kennel or grandma’s house. Also, keep food out of reach, like on a counter or high table. Petplan suggests encouraging guests to minimize the risk of fumbling food by sitting at a table or using snack trays. And always keep an eye on unattended plates and cups.

Treat your furry MVP to something super special during the Super Bowl. Keep pet-friendly snacks — football-shaped dog treats, anyone? — on-hand so your buddy won’t feel left out of all the fun. Get the recipe here!