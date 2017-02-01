Give a Meat Heart Box for Valentine’s Day

February 1, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: meat, Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, if chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are too traditional for your taste, then surprise your sweetheart with something unexpected from Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions in Maplewood.

Chris Bolyard said, “We’re offering Meat Heart Boxes for Valentine’s Day.”

Instead of an assortment of chocolate in a pretty red box, you’ll find an assortment of meat.

Bolyard said, “9 different varieties of cured or smoked meats, just like you would with a box of chocolates. It’s fun to pick and choose. We’ll have everything labeled on what they’re eating.”

❤️ MeatHeart boxes are back this #valentinesday ❤️ call the shop to reserve #charcuterie #pastureraised #buylocal #meat

A photo posted by Chris & Abbie Bolyard (@bolyardsmeat) on

Meat Heart Boxes cost $22 and the look on your sweetheart’s face when they open it will be priceless.

There’s a limited supply so call the shop to pre-order. The number is (314) 647-2567 and they open at 11 AM. The address is 2810 Sutton Boulevard in Maplewood.

Click here for more information! 

