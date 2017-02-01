8 Craziest Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments

February 1, 2017 8:44 PM
There are two things we know for sure about this year’s Super Bowl 51 halftime show:

1. There are rumors Lady Gaga will do something crazy, potentially involving the roof of NRG Stadium.

2. It’s Lady Gaga, so the potential for a crazy moment or two from the show is in play, even if the roof isn’t involved.

Where will she land on this list? We’ll find out Sunday. Let’s look back at some of the nutty stuff that’s happened at halftime, ranked by craziness.

8. Diana Ross exits in a helicopter

 

Now, look, this isn’t that crazy, but it’s pretty cool: Ross — whose performance at Super Bowl XXX was pretty great — finished her set when a helicopter landed right in the middle of her stage and whisked her off. I’d say that’s pretty out of the ordinary.

7. Left Shark becomes an Internet sensation

giphy 1 8 Craziest Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments

Katy Perry’s XLIX show in 2015 was a delightful spectacle featuring a colorful beach scene with dancing trees, balls … and one shark that just didn’t quite follow the dance routine. He became an all-time great meme, so there’s that.

6. Bruce Springsteen does a crotch-first power slide right into a camera

 

They don’t just call him The Boss for nothing.

5. M.I.A. flips off the camera during her guest spot with Madonna

ORG XMIT: 138492764 INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Nicki Minaj, Madonna and MIA perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 138324898

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The NFL and NBC apologized for the moment during the break of Super Bowl XLVI. The league and the rapper later reached a confidential settlement over her spontaneous use of her digit.

4. Michael Jackson opens his legendary Super Bowl XXVII show by just standing there

Micheal Jackson Super Bowl Halftime

 

First off, opening with two faux Jacksons popping up on the scoreboards was a neat trick. But then, when the real Jackson leaped up, he just stood there. For what felt like an eternity, he soaked in the adulation before beginning his set. No other artist could pull that off (imagine the headlines now: “[Artist’s] halftime show started off with the most awkward moment”), proving he truly was the King of Pop. Watch the full performance here! 

3. Beyonce turns a near-fall into a dance move

From a King to a Queen: Beyonce turned what could have been an embarrassing spill into one of the greatest recoveries ever, making it look like part of the choreography:

giphy 8 Craziest Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments

 

2. Purple Rain in the rain

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

 

One of the greatest halftime shows from one of the greatest artists included this incredible moment. What’s crazy about Prince’s power ballad in a downpour? Besides the poetry, there was danger: Electric guitars and water aren’t a great combination, nor is rain and a slick stage. But it went off without a hitch. Watch the full performance here. 

1. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson create a world-changing “wardrobe malfunction”

Janet Jackson Justin Timberlake

Thirteen years ago, Nipplegate was born when Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackson’s costume off at the end of their Rock Your Body duet. The FCC fined CBS, Jackson’s career was never quite the same and the NFL shifted to older acts for a while. It became an issue that went beyond sports, a statement on where our society was in the early 21st century … and there were endless arguments on whether that was right or not.

