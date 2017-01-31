VIDEO: Wine Classes for Beginners & Connoisseurs

January 31, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Chocolate, Events, wine, Wine and Chocolate

Do you love to indulge in wine from time to time, but not an expert? No problem, we have the perfect event for beginners  and connoisseurs alike!

Join Trish and certified sommelier Mike Ward as they give you a taste of what KEZK’s Wine and Chocolate is all about!

Tickets are now available for only $15 – Buy Tickets Here! 

wineancchocolate 625x352 VIDEO: Wine Classes for Beginners & Connoisseurs

WardonWine.com is a one-stop, comprehensive resource for all things wine. Ward on Wine was founded on the theory that wine not only pairs well with food, but it also pairs well with people. Whether you are a novice just getting acquainted with wine, or a full blown oenophile, Ward on Wine can be a great friend, learning tool or reference. Let Ward on Wine be your guide on the journey to wine appreciation, enjoyment and knowledge.

wow syncopation logo tag Wine Education

 

 

 

syncopation white Wine Education

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live