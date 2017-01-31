Oprah Joins 60 Minutes

Trish January 31, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: 60 Minutes, CBS, Oprah, TV

Oprah’s got a new gig! The AP reports that Oprah Winfrey has been named a “special contributor” to 60 Minutes. Winfrey will appear in occasional reported segments when the CBS show begins its 50th season this fall. “[Winfrey is] a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes,” executive producer Jeff Fager said in a statement. Meanwhile, Winfrey says her goal will be “to look at what separates us and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.” Oprah’s latest posts on social media have been in tribute to Mary Tyler Moore:

