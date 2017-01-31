IKEA Recalls Folding Chairs

IKEA is facing another shocking safety-related recall.

The Swedish furniture retailer is recalling its Mysingsö folding beach chair after it was revealed the seat “can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards,” according to a release on its website. This news comes just seven months after the company was forced to recall 29 million Malm dressers and chests, which were prone to tipping over and had killed at least six children.

A report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states, “IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations.” In the U.S., three injuries, one of which resulted in a fingertip amputation, were reported.

Şehirde yazın tadını balkonda çıkarın. #MYSINGSÖ A photo posted by IKEA Türkiye (@ikeaturkiye) on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:01am PDT

The wood-and-fabric chairs were available for purchase between February 2013 and December 2016 and retailed for about $25, according to a newsletter the company issued. The CPSC instructs customers who have purchased the chair to “immediately stop using the recalled chair,” and return it to IKEA for a full refund. A receipt isn’t required.

Click here to read more!