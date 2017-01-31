Bruno Mars Would Give Up Music To Have…

Bruno Mars admits in the new issue of Latina magazine that he would give up music if it would bring his late mother back to life. “She’s more than my music,” the “24K Magic” singer explains. “If I could trade music to have her back, I would. I always hear her say, ‘Keep going and keep doing it.’”

Happy Birthday Ma. I Love and miss you so much. A photo posted by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 21, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Mars goes on to explain how his mother’s unexpected death has changed his outlook on life. “It shows you the real importance of life,” he continues. “Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones.” Mars’ mom died at age 55 from a brain aneurysm in 2013.

Click here to read more!