Voice of Caring: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) in our community. Our Vision is “all children achieve success in life.” Our Mission is to “provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.” In the past year, more than 500 children facing adversity were matched with a Big Brother or Big Sisters mentor. Our services are free for participation and are funded solely through the support of the United Way, foundations/grants, special events, and private donations. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves four counties in Illinois: Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair.

The New Year means new opportunities for people to support Big Brothers Big Sisters! During the months of March and April, people can support our mission by participating in one of our many Bowl for Kids’ Sake events! All you have to do is recruit 4 team members, let them know it’s a fundraiser for a great cause, and select a date and time to bowl. In order to bowl, each bowler needs to raise at least $100 in pledges. Bowlers with $100 in pledges receive a Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirt! You can send your team roster to Anna Grimm at annag@peaknet.net or online registration is also available at www.bbbsil.org/bowl.

There are plenty of other opportunities to get involved as well; like golf tournaments, a house raffle, and the Big Impact Bash! For more information about these special events, visit www.bbbsil.org or “Like” us on Facebook at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois!