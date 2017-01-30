Trish’s Trash: First Look at Ocean’s Eight All-Female Cast

Trish January 30, 2017 10:13 AM
Warner Bros. has just released the first cast photo of the upcoming Ocean’s Eight, an all-female reboot of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. The pic shows stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina all riding in the same New York subway car, presumably sitting and standing apart from one another in an attempt to act like they don’t know each other. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter adds that the studio has also teased some new plot info about the movie. “The tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew.” Ocean’s Eight arrives in theaters on June 8, 2018.

