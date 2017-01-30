Schnuck’s to Use Instacart to Deliver to Your Door!

Schnucks is partnering with Instacart to deliver groceries to your door! According to this article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the new delivery service will be available at 29 of it’s stores starting February 16th. I would totally use this service. Going to the grocery store is right up there with going to the dry cleaner…not my favorite thing to do. Would you use it?

Customers pay online, select a window of time for the delivery and must be available when it’s delivered. A few product categories won’t be available, including alcohol, cigarettes, floral arrangements and prescriptions.

With a minimum purchase of $35, Schnucks Delivers charges $5.99 for two-hour delivery or $9.99 for one-hour delivery. For orders under $35, two-hour delivery costs $7.99. Customers also can pay an annual fee for $149 for unlimited deliveries, or $14.99 a month.

Other stores will be partnering as well. Read the entire article here for more info.