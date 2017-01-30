SAG Awards: Denzel, Emma Stone, The Crown and Stranger Things Win

Denzel Washington beat out Manchester by the Sea star and presumed frontrunner Casey Affleck to take home his first-ever SAG Award on Sunday night. Washington accepted the honor of Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in Fences.  La La Land star Emma Stone took home the award for Outstanding Female Actress in a Leading Role. Netflix’s The Crown took home the awards for Outstanding Male and Female Actor in a Drama Series for performances by John Lithgow and Claire Foy. Meanwhile, the cast of Stranger Things was named Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and the cast of Hidden Figures recognized as Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Other winners:

  • Life Achievement Award: Lily Tomlin
  • Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is The New Black
  • Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences
  • Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston, All The Way
  • Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Outstanding Female Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things
  • Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures

