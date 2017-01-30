PHOTO: New Face of Gerber Baby

Though he probably won’t be saying much anytime soon, the spokesbaby named Riley has an “infectious laugh and big, gummy smile,” according to his mom, Kristen Shines.
Gerber announced Thursday that Riley, who lives with his family in Lewis Center, beat out more than 110,000 other entries. He now has the chance to star in a future ad.
