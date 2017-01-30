PHOTO: New Face of Gerber Baby

January 30, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: baby, Gerber Baby

Though he probably won’t be saying much anytime soon, the spokesbaby named Riley has an “infectious laugh and big, gummy smile,” according to his mom, Kristen Shines.

Gerber announced Thursday that Riley, who lives with his family in Lewis Center, beat out more than 110,000 other entries. He now has the chance to star in a future ad.

Riley’s parents will receive $50,000 plus $1,500 in Gerber clothing. Shines says the money will help start a college fund for her son.
The annual Gerber baby photo search began seven years ago. It pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured on Gerber’s packaging since 1928. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

