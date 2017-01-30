Flip or Flop Couple Wants to Continue Show After Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be ready to leave each other, but they do not want to part ways on filming their hit HGTV show.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the Flip or Flop stars “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”

According to TMZ, HGTV execs are going to monitor the show’s ratings before making a decision about signing on for more episodes, and also reported that there’s talk of a spin-off.

In early December, the couple announced their split after 7 years of marriage. The couple wed in 2009 and have two children: Brayden, 1, and a 6-year-old daughter Taylor.

Click here to read more!