Ben & Jerry’s to Release Three New Ice Cream Flavors

January 30, 2017 11:36 AM
Ben & Jerry’s lift the lid on three new ice cream flavors coming to a scoop shop and grocery store near you this February: Urban Bourbon, Truffle Kerfuffle and Oat of this Swirled.

Oat of this Swirled is a buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

Truffle Kerfuffle features vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge chips and a salted chocolate ganache swirl.

Urban Bourbon is made with burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

Which flavor would you try first?

Look for all three flavors to start rolling out at retailers nationwide beginning mid-February.

