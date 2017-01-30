Ben & Jerry’s to Release Three New Ice Cream Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s lift the lid on three new ice cream flavors coming to a scoop shop and grocery store near you this February: Urban Bourbon, Truffle Kerfuffle and Oat of this Swirled.

Oat of this Swirled is a buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

Truffle Kerfuffle features vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge chips and a salted chocolate ganache swirl.

Urban Bourbon is made with burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

There are three new Ben & Jerry’s flavors and now we're hungry: https://t.co/XL5SvuFF0v pic.twitter.com/tvCeV6pXNP — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 29, 2017

Which flavor would you try first?

Look for all three flavors to start rolling out at retailers nationwide beginning mid-February.

