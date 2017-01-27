WATCH: Mr. Clean “Seduces” Woman in New Super Bowl Commercial

Greg Hewitt January 27, 2017 7:58 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean shows off his “dirty side” in a new commercial scheduled to air during the upcoming Super Bowl. The 30-second clip shows the bald and beefy animated mascot strutting into a woman’s home with a bucket full of cleaning products and gazing at her as he suggestively squeezes a wet sponge.

He then begins dancing like a Magic Mike character as he tackles kitchen grease and dirty floors. (Unfortunately, he resembles a Sims character more than anything during this shtick.)

Mr. Clean is later revealed to be the woman’s very average-looking husband. As she jumps on him in excitement, the tagline “You gotta love a man who cleans” appears.

OK, then…

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live