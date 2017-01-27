WATCH: Mr. Clean “Seduces” Woman in New Super Bowl Commercial

Mr. Clean shows off his “dirty side” in a new commercial scheduled to air during the upcoming Super Bowl. The 30-second clip shows the bald and beefy animated mascot strutting into a woman’s home with a bucket full of cleaning products and gazing at her as he suggestively squeezes a wet sponge.

He then begins dancing like a Magic Mike character as he tackles kitchen grease and dirty floors. (Unfortunately, he resembles a Sims character more than anything during this shtick.)

Mr. Clean is later revealed to be the woman’s very average-looking husband. As she jumps on him in excitement, the tagline “You gotta love a man who cleans” appears.

OK, then…