Trish’s Dishes: Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies

Sheet pan recipes are the “thing” right now. I see them everywhere! I’m going to try this one this weekend. They all seem super simple. This one looks pretty healthy and there’s a video to go along with it (below). And the good thing about it is there’s not a lot of clean up!  I’m sure you can add or substitute any veggies you prefer. I found this one here. If you have a recipe you think I would like, send it to trish@kezk.com.

 

  • 2 medium chicken breasts, chopped
  • 1 cup bell pepper, chopped (any colors you like)
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 1 zucchini, chopped
  • 1 cup broccoli florets
  • ½ cup tomatoes, chopped or plum/grape
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon italian seasoning
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika (optional)

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degree F.
  2. Chop all the veggies into large pieces. In another cutting board chop the chicken into cubes.Place the chicken and veggies in a medium roasting dish or sheet pan. Add the olive oil, salt and pepper, italian seasoning, and paprika. Toss to combine.
  3. Bake for 15 minutes or until the veggies are charred and chicken is cooked. Enjoy with rice, pasta, or a salad.

 

