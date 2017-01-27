Trish’s Dishes: Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies

Sheet pan recipes are the “thing” right now. I see them everywhere! I’m going to try this one this weekend. They all seem super simple. This one looks pretty healthy and there’s a video to go along with it (below). And the good thing about it is there’s not a lot of clean up! I’m sure you can add or substitute any veggies you prefer. I found this one here. If you have a recipe you think I would like, send it to trish@kezk.com.
- 2 medium chicken breasts, chopped
- 1 cup bell pepper, chopped (any colors you like)
- ½ onion, chopped
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- ½ cup tomatoes, chopped or plum/grape
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon paprika (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 500 degree F.
- Chop all the veggies into large pieces. In another cutting board chop the chicken into cubes.Place the chicken and veggies in a medium roasting dish or sheet pan. Add the olive oil, salt and pepper, italian seasoning, and paprika. Toss to combine.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the veggies are charred and chicken is cooked. Enjoy with rice, pasta, or a salad.