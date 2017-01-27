Taylor Swift & Zayn Release Video for Fifty Shades Darker

Trish January 27, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Fifty Shades Darker, fifty shades of grey, Movies, Music, Taylor Swift, zayn

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the video for their Fifty Shades Darker song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” at midnight. The video features Taylor and Zayn going through the anger and heartbreak from a couple’s falling out.  Minutes after the video’s release, #IDontWannaLiveForever began trending on Twitter. You can purchase the soundtrack in stores when the movie is released February 10 or can pre-order online.

