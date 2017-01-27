Super Bowl Party Game Changers

No matter what team your cheering for, get all the right food ready for your Super Bowl Sunday. Get a head start on your pre-game party and use some of these helpful tips for the big game!
- Use a slow cooker to cook a large amount of hotdogs.
- Keep your guac from turning brown. Spray the top with some vegetable, coconut, or olive oil, then cover it with plastic wrap. The sprays acts as a barrier for oxygen, which is what makes those precious avos change color.
- Save money on alcohol. Shop at warehouse stores such as Sam’s or Costco to purchase your adult beverages.
- Heat two dips at once. Fashion a foil divider for the center of the bowl, then cover the whole thing with a plastic liner.
- Make a this DIY drink holder-and-plate combo! Your guests will be wow-ed by this invention!