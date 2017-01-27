Super Bowl Party Game Changers

No matter what team your cheering for, get all the right food ready for your Super Bowl Sunday.    Get a head start on your pre-game party and use some of these helpful tips for the big game!

  1. Use a slow cooker to cook a large amount of hotdogs.
  2. Keep your guac from turning brown. Spray the top with some vegetable, coconut, or olive oil, then cover it with plastic wrap. The sprays acts as a barrier for oxygen, which is what makes those precious avos change color.
  3. Save money on alcohol. Shop at warehouse stores such as Sam’s or Costco to purchase your adult beverages.
  4. Heat two dips at once. Fashion a foil divider for the center of the bowl, then cover the whole thing with a plastic liner.
  5. Make a this DIY drink holder-and-plate combo! Your guests will be wow-ed by this invention!

