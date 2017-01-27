STUDY: Sorry, But Chances Are Your Dog is a Closet Michael Bolton Fan

Greg Hewitt January 27, 2017 8:58 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Dogs musical preference

Sorry, but it appears your dog might be a closet Michael Bolton fan.

A new University of Glasgow study shows that music helps dogs relax—especially light rock and reggae.

The dogs in the study also listened to pop and Motown, which proved to be the least relaxing musical style. Ultimately, though, dogs prefer variety and become “less stressed” when any type of music is being played.

Think about it, it does make sense.  Is there anything more relaxing than light rock?  I mean, I get sleepy myself when I hear this one from Christopher Cross!

“There’s possibly a personal preference from some dogs for different types of music, just like in humans,” the study’s co-author told The Washington Post.

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live