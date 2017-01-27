STUDY: Sorry, But Chances Are Your Dog is a Closet Michael Bolton Fan

Sorry, but it appears your dog might be a closet Michael Bolton fan.

A new University of Glasgow study shows that music helps dogs relax—especially light rock and reggae.

The dogs in the study also listened to pop and Motown, which proved to be the least relaxing musical style. Ultimately, though, dogs prefer variety and become “less stressed” when any type of music is being played.

Think about it, it does make sense. Is there anything more relaxing than light rock? I mean, I get sleepy myself when I hear this one from Christopher Cross!

“There’s possibly a personal preference from some dogs for different types of music, just like in humans,” the study’s co-author told The Washington Post.

