Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans Jazzfest

By Brian Ives

Stevie Wonder, Usher backed by the Roots, Lorde, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr., Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull, Nas, Darius Rucker, Buddy Guy, John Batiste and Stay Human, Dr. John, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds and Elle King are among the acts booked to play this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The 2017 edition of the long-running event runs April 28 to April 30, and from May 4 to May 7. Unlike many other festivals, the two weekends have very different lineups.

Advance early-bird tickets are $65 through Feb. 14, but the price will increase to $70 beginning Feb. 15. Go to the festival’s website for ticket info.

Here are some of the highlights for each day of the event. The festival’s website has a more complete rundown of who is playing on what day.

Friday, April 28 – Harry Connick Jr., Trey Anastasio Band, NAS with guests The Soul Rebels, Aaron Neville, Leon Bridges

Saturday, April 29 – Maroon 5, Usher and the Roots, Alabama Shakes, Jonny Lang, Amos Lee, Jon Batiste and Stay Human

Sunday, April 30 – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Lorde, Pitbull, George Benson, Dr. John, Elle King, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes, The Mavericks

Thursday, May 4 – Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker, Corinne Bailey Rae, Tower of Power

Friday, May 5 – Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco, Rhiannon Giddens; The Revivalists; Margo Price

Saturday, May 6 – Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Irma Thomas, Los Van Van, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Lone Bellow, Big Freedia, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Sunday, May 7 – Kings of Leon, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Patti LaBelle, The Meters, Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler, Preservation Hall Jazz Band