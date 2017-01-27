Oprah Winfrey Launching Line of Ready-to-Eat Meals

Want to have dinner with Oprah Winfrey? Pretty soon, you may be able to have Oprah at your dinner table…sort of. The OWN Network founder and television host has inked a deal with Kraft Heinz to launch Mealtime Stories, a brand of refrigerated ready-to-eat meals designed to bring healthier options to your supermarket shelves.

According to a brief news release issued last night, the Kraft Heinz Company will “develop, manufacture, market, and sell this new line” of products in the United States. The mission of Mealtime Stories? “To create a new line of food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone.” More details are slated to be announced later this year, but the products are expected to extend across a range of categories (we’re keeping our fingers crossed for desserts).

In addition, remaining true to the Oprah brand ethos, ten percent of profits from Mealtime Stories will be “donated to charities aimed at eradicating hunger.” So shoppers who are keen on making better decisions for their health can also, in turn, know that their dollars are going for a good cause.

In June last year, we reported that Oprah had filed trademark paperwork for a food brand called “Oprah’s Kitchen.” The list of products falling under this moniker in the filing included “bacon, processed and preserved foods, water, meat, dairy, fish, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, sorbet, spices, juices, dairy, fruit leather, lemonade, energy drinks, baked beans, pickles, cut flowers, caviar and even her very own beer.”

For decades, Winfrey has openly discussed her own struggles with food and health—and the latest deal with Kraft Heinz is not her first foray into the food space. In October 2015, she invested $43 million in Weight Watchers, and now owns ten percent of the company. Winfrey has also previously collaborated with Starbucks on a line of tea and beverages—including the Oprah cinnamon chai tea latte.

