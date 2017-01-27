Mischa Barton Transported to Hospital for Mental Evaluation

January 27, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton was hospitalized Thursday morning after police were called to her home, PEOPLE confirms.

Officers responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. about a disturbance coming from her West Hollywood apartment.

Upon arriving at her residence, officers found the actress, 31, and one house guest. According to Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she willingly went to the hospital.

TMZ reports that The O.C. star was transported for a mental evaluation.

On Wednesday evening, Barton celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles with friends. According to a party attendee, the actress “seemed like she was having a great time.”

(A rep for Barton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

In October 2013, Barton opened up to PEOPLE about her “full-on breakdown” that occurred in 2009.

On July 15, 2009, a frightened and frantic Barton — who had rocketed to fame as the star of the FOX series The O.C. — was rushed to the hospital.

There, she became more distraught and was restrained by staff after she fought them and tried to leave. In the frenzy, Barton threatened suicide. That led to her being committed to the psych ward for four days under California’s 5150 hold (the provision used to force Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes into treatment).

“It was a full-on breakdown,” Barton told PEOPLE, speaking in detail for the first time about the events that short-circuited her career. “It was terrifying. Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life.”

Click here to read more! 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live