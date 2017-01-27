Meghan King Edmonds & Heather Leaving Real Housewives?

Meghan King Edmonds, wife of Jim Edmonds, is leaving Real Housewives of Orange County and so is Heather Dubrow! Meghan hasn’t made an official statement yet but several places are reporting it (click here or here or here). But word is they moved back to St. Louis so she could be close to her family and raise her baby Aspen. That rumor is still unconfirmed. Awww look…

My baby genius (notice me making tongue noises that she copies!) A video posted by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Heather Dubrow is leaving for sure. She said, “I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” she tells E!. “However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.” Read more here.