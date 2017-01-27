Google Maps Will Now Help You Find Parking

A new feature in Google Maps will help you find parking – or rather, it will mentally prepare you for how difficult it will be to find a parking space at your destination. Google says it’s now using “historical parking data” to calculate a parking difficulty score, which will be displayed in Google Maps’ directions card as “Limited,” “Medium,” or “Easy,” depending on the parking situation in that area.

For example, Google used anonymized location data and searches to launch “Popular Times” in November, an iteration on an earlier tool that would allow you to see a business’s most hectic hours. The tool, which appears in Search and Google Maps, now works in real-time.

That’s why Google is launching the feature first in 25 U.S. metros, including: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

The option is also only available on Google Maps for Android for the time being, but like other Maps additions, it should roll out to iOS at a later date.

