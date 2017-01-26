YES: A ‘Cute Animal Tweet-Off’ is Happening!

It’s no secret that the past couple of days have been kind of rough — not just within the political atmosphere, but with yesterday’s death of Mary Tyler Moore.

Cute animals to the rescue!

Zoos around the nation have united on Twitter using the hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff to show off their most adorable zoo residents, providing us with a little social media relief in the form of cuteness.

Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017

And of course the Saint Louis Zoo joined in on the fun!

AND the Humane Society of Missouri, too!

Here are some more, because if you’re like us, YOU JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH CUTENESS:

We're a little late to the #CuteAnimalTweetOff, but we think Ellie's "otter" adorableness more than makes up for it! pic.twitter.com/dpvKBcd8ZH — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) January 26, 2017

I hear someone started a party without me #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/xwuyPb7KZG — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟

*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

You’re welcome.