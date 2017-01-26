YES: A ‘Cute Animal Tweet-Off’ is Happening!

January 26, 2017 4:20 PM
It’s no secret that the past couple of days have been kind of rough — not just within the political atmosphere, but with yesterday’s death of Mary Tyler Moore.

Cute animals to the rescue!

Zoos around the nation have united on Twitter using the hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff to show off their most adorable zoo residents, providing us with a little social media relief in the form of cuteness.

And of course the Saint Louis Zoo joined in on the fun!

AND the Humane Society of Missouri, too!

Here are some more, because if you’re like us, YOU JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH CUTENESS:

You’re welcome.

