Scandal is Back! Go Behind the Scenes

TGIT ladies!! Scandal is back tonight!! Kerry Washington stopped by Good Morning America and gave a behind the scenes look at the set and talked about how she concealed her second pregnancy while filming. “You could play a really fun game for the first five episodes of find the bump,” she joked. “We shot five episodes before I gave birth.” She said she relied on props and costumes to hide her belly. “Behind flowers, behind Prada purses. Behind big coats and capes,” she said.
I can’t wait!! Go Olivia!!