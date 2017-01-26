Scandal is Back! Go Behind the Scenes

Trish January 26, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: ABC, Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope, scandal, TV

TGIT ladies!! Scandal is back tonight!! Kerry Washington stopped by Good Morning America and gave a behind the scenes look at the set and talked about how she concealed her second pregnancy while filming. “You could play a really fun game for the first five episodes of find the bump,” she joked. “We shot five episodes before I gave birth.” She said  she relied on props and costumes to hide her belly. “Behind flowers, behind Prada purses. Behind big coats and capes,” she said.

I can’t wait!! Go Olivia!!

