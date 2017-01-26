Oprah Winfrey Breaks Down in Tears Over The Death of Mary Tyler Moore

The legendary, Mary Tyler Moore passed away yesterday at the age of 80, leaving behind millions of fans who grew up watching her on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

One of those fans is Oprah Winfrey, who was brought to tears by the news of her death.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to her about it.

“It’s the first time I would recall a public figure in recent years passing — and we’ve lost so many people recently – where I actually sat down and shed tears about it,” Winfrey told to ET‘s Nancy O’Dell by phone on Wednesday.

“Mary Tyler Moore majorly influenced my life and career. I respected and admired her business acumen, her passion and compassion for all life, and most importantly, the values espoused through her storytelling. I thank her for being a light that shined so brightly, it let me see myself in her.”

She choked up on the call too, thinking back to when Moore surprised her on her talk show in 1997, according to ET.