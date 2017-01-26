NHL’s Centennial Fan Arena Coming to St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League(NHL) today announced the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is coming to St. Louis, Feb. 3-5.   An interactive traveling fan experience that will visit all NHL markets across North America in 2017, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is part of the NHL’s Centennial festivities honoring a century’s worth of extraordinary players, teams, remarkable plays and unforgettable moments.  The NHL Centennial Fan Arena will be open to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.  The experience, which will be located in front of Central Library on 1301 Olive St, is free of charge and open to fans of all ages. For more info click here. Here’s what it looked like in Arizona:

The Arena includes:

Museum Truck – The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia, and unique photo moments.

The “Rink” – A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine with programmed games and clinics.

Clear The Ice Zamboni® VR Experience – This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a Zamboni VR Experience 2 (2)seat in a mini-Zamboni® ice resurfacer, feel cool air on their skin and their seat rumble, as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice – in virtual reality. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.

Stanley Cup® – The oldest and most revered trophy in all professional sports will make a special appearance.

RSVP Program – Fans attending the Centennial Fan Arena can RSVP at here in advance of the event. The RSVP program includes pre-registration for the free activities at the Fan Arena including the CLEAR THE ICE Zamboni® VR Experience and photos with the Stanley Cup®, and will provide event reminder notifications (dates, times, locations, events, special appearances and more).

 

