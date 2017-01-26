Bag of Chips Detects Whether You Have Been Drinking

A chip bag that can detect whether you have been drinking — and if you have — hook you up with an Uber coupon code.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not, thanks to Tostitos, Mother’s Against Drunk Driving and Uber.

In an attempt to raise awareness for responsible driving after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl, Frito-Lay partnered with MADD and Uber to create “alcohol sensor bags,” special Tostitos bags that can tell if you’ve been drinking.

If the bag doesn’t detect alcohol, the front of the bag will light up green. If alcohol is detected, the front will flash a red steering wheel with a “Don’t Drink and Drive” message along the bottom. It will also flash an Uber code that you can use to get a discounted ride home.

WATCH: USA Today was able to get its hands on one and confirm that it does work.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find these chips at your local grocery store — they won’t be sold to the public.

But, Frito-Lay will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to make sure people get home safely.

