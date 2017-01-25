WATCH: Boy George Talks About Rivalry with George Michael

We’ve been seeing lots of Boy George lately! He’s on the current season of Celebrity Apprentice and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (One of the new housewives, Dorit, is married to his manager.) So he was on Watch What Happens Live last night with Andy Cohen (my fake bff.) He admitted that he and George Michael were rivals before they became friends. Don’t forget the Totally 80’s Lunch every weekday at noon!
Boy George (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)