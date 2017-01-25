VIRAL VIDEO: Is This Marker Trick Real, or Special Effects?

Greg Hewitt January 25, 2017 8:36 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Marker trick

Yeah, sure…YOU be the one to test it out on your own furniture!

Someone posted a video where they use a black marker to draw a stick-figure guy on either a piece of glass, or a wood table that has a ton of lacquer on it.  It’s hard to tell, but it looks like a table.

Then when they pour a little bit of water on it, the stick-figure lifts up off the surface and starts moving around.  But it stays intact.

People online claim anyone can do it.  You just have to use a dry erase marker on something shiny.  But we haven’t seen anyone recreate it.  So don’t start drawing on all your wooden furniture quite yet.

Click Here to read more.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live