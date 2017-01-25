Couple Takes T-Rex Engagement Photos

January 25, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: couples, engagement photos, funny, photos, T-Rex

Wedding season is upon us! Whether you know someone that got engaged over the holidays or know a couple that is getting married later this year most couples are in the process of planning.

Part of that process is finding a venue, DJ, and most importantly a photographer. Well one couple wanted to be different and they nailed it.

The couple decided to take their engagement photos dressed in inflatable T-Rex costumes! 😂

The photographers, Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography mentioned “we came up with the idea when we saw a lot of videos of the T-rexes, but no photos.”

The photographers captioned the gallery with, “Mrs and Mr T Rex were a blast! Sometimes they got into it with T rex fights, but most of the time they loved being with each other!”

Check out the full gallery of photos HERE! 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live