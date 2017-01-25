Couple Takes T-Rex Engagement Photos

Wedding season is upon us! Whether you know someone that got engaged over the holidays or know a couple that is getting married later this year most couples are in the process of planning.

Part of that process is finding a venue, DJ, and most importantly a photographer. Well one couple wanted to be different and they nailed it.

The couple decided to take their engagement photos dressed in inflatable T-Rex costumes! 😂

The photographers, Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography mentioned “we came up with the idea when we saw a lot of videos of the T-rexes, but no photos.”

The photographers captioned the gallery with, “Mrs and Mr T Rex were a blast! Sometimes they got into it with T rex fights, but most of the time they loved being with each other!”

