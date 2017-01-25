McDonald’s to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce

McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce is basically just Thousand Island dressing, sugar, and relish…right?

Not so fast, we’re forgetting what makes it special in the first place.

And now, you can actually have a bottle of the stuff at home.  McDonald’s is launching a new giveaway today where 10,000 of us will get our very own bottle of special sauce.

It’s unclear how customers will be able to snag a bottle of the topping, or what size that bottle will be, but details on the giveaway will be disclosed on the company’s website.

Click Here to read more.

