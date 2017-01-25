Everything Coming and Going From Netflix in February

January 25, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Movies, Netflix, TV Shows

The Netflix February 2017 movies and TV titles have been announced and can be viewed below! All Netflix February 2017 titles and dates are subject to change. You can also view the titles disappearing from Netflix in February underneath. Which Netflix February 2017 titles are you looking forward to and which are you sad to see leaving the service.

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
Finding Dory (2016)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 4

Superbad (2007)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 6

Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8

Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10

Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15

Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 16

Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 23

Sausage Party (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 26

Night Will Fall (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28

Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

See below for a selection of titles that will be rotating off the service in February

LEAVING FEBRUARY 1

A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

LEAVING FEBRUARY 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

LEAVING FEBRUARY 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

LEAVING FEBRUARY 13

Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job

LEAVING FEBRUARY 15

Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

LEAVING FEBRUARY 16

Santa Claws
Somewhere

LEAVING FEBRUARY 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

LEAVING FEBRUARY 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

LEAVING FEBRUARY 28

Clueless

