VIDEO PRANK: Girl from “The Ring” Climbs Out of TV at Electronics Store

Greg Hewitt January 24, 2017 6:38 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Rings movie, scary movie prank

The new movie “Rings” comes out next Friday.  It’s the new sequel to the horror movie “The Ring” . . . where the girl with long dark hair climbs out of a TV.  And there’s a new YouTube video where the producers prank people by making it happen in real life.

They pranked people at an electronics store by showing them how realistic their HD TVs look.  Then a girl who’s dressed like the girl from the movie actually climbs out of one and appears to have every intention of attacking them.

Check out the guys who knocked a display over to get out of there!

