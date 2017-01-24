STUDY: ‘Screen Time’ Might Not Be as Bad for Teens

January 24, 2017 5:22 PM
Have a teen who logs a lot of screen time?

A new study suggests that it may not be as harmful as you think.

Researchers with the University of Oxford reviewed data regarding both teens’ mental well-being and the time they spend in front of a screen — whether with a smart phone, a TV or video games.

The results show that moderate use of digital technology isn’t “intrinsically harmful” and may actually be advantageous.

The researchers said it could actually help teens develop socially, can give them an outlet to deal with stress and can help them express themselves artistically.

Scientists looked at information from 100,000 15-year-olds for the study.

