Mel Gibson Welcomes 9th Child

It’s a boy for Mel Gibson!

The actor and Hacksaw Ridge director welcomed his first child with girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Lars Gerard Gibson was born Friday, Jan. 20, in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.



“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source tells PEOPLE.

Already a father of eight kids, Gibson, 61, confirmed the pregnancy in September.

Click here to read more!