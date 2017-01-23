Listen To Win Train & O.A.R. Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 1, 2017!

Contest Ends: Friday, January 27, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt all week long to win a pair of tickets to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield.

Here is how the contest works! Monday we’ll give away 5th row, Tuesday 4th row, Wednesday 3rd row, Thursday 2nd row, and Friday 1st row seats!!!!

KEZK listeners can use the promo code ‘KEZK’ on Thursday, January 26th from 10am to 10pm for a special pre-sale. Click here to enter promo code.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 12pm. Get more ticket information at livenation.com

Get 4 lawn tickets for only $59 while supplies last. No service charge at the box office first week of sales.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 27, 2017. Read the official contest rules.