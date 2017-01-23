1980s Remix of ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’

January 23, 2017 12:15 PM
Check out this totally 80’s remix of ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ by Gotye ft. Kimbra.

The original song came out in 2011 and won a Grammy for the Record of the Year. While the remix doesn’t have a video that goes along with it, the original Gotye and Kimbra video shows the two naked against a white backdrop. While they sing, a pattern of paint gradually covers their skin and the backdrop via stop motion animation.

Check out the original here:

Which song do you like more? The 80’s remix or the original?

