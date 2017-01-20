Ways to Save Cash Without Even Trying

Buzzfeed asked its readers to share their best tips for saving money. Here are 10 of their most helpful pieces of advice (for the full list, check out the link):

1. “Have your savings account at a different bank than your checking account. Then you have to physically move your money over to savings but you are way less likely to spend savings account money on something you don’t need when you can’t just transfer the money between accounts.”

2. “Buy the bulk one-gallon shampoo from a beauty supply store like Sally Beauty. One of these will last well over a year or two, and they only cost around 10 bucks!”

3. “When you’re done paying something off (car payment, credit card, loans, etc.), keep ‘paying’ yourself that amount into a separate savings account! By the time you need a new car or need a mortgage instead of student loans you’ll have a solid down payment built up! “I take out $250 in cash a month for going out for food, drinks, and movies. When the cash is gone, I’m done going out until the next month.

4. “I always put away $50 into savings from every paycheck as if it were another bill to pay, like electricity or gas. If you look at saving money as if it were a bill, then you don’t give yourself the option to not save. It has become part of our monthly budget. And if that means we don’t get to go out to eat or buy a new fun thing that month then we don’t.”

5. “Don’t be afraid to call and threaten to CANCEL YOUR SERVICE in order to get a better deal. Most cable and internet service providers will do ANYTHING to keep you as a customer, including reducing your monthly charges and revising your plan.”

6. “Avoid the aisles in the middle of the store–that’s where they keep the overpriced garbage like chips and candy and boxed dinners that really aren’t worth it. Stick to the outer ring of the store, where the fresh meat, vegetables, and dairy are usually kept.”

7. “Meal planning is an awesome money saver. Go though your fridge/cupboard/freezer and think of meals you can make with what you have. Plan for the entire week, including lunches. Do this prior to leaving for the grocery store. Also only grocery shop once a week at the most.”

8.”Subscribe to EVERY grocery store and pharmacy’s rewards program. It’s surprising how much money you can save on your bill. ”

9.”If you’ve bought something and see that it’s gone on sale, you can often negotiate a partial refund by speaking with a customer service rep online or in-store.”

