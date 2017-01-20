Wayne’s World Turns 25 & Returns to Theaters

Wayne’s World will celebrate turning 25 this year by returning to theaters for a series of special screenings.

Rolling Stone reports that the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff movie will air in select cinemas on February 7 and 8 and will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members.

Here in St. Louis it will be shown at O’Fallon 15 Cine, Ronnies 20 Cine and Des Peres 14. There’s a special site for the anniversary and you can look up theaters in your area. (Find it here)

In addition to the screenings, Paramount Home Media Distribution is releasing a Wayne’s World double feature on DVD and Digital HD on February 14.

Party on!

And I HAD to include this pic….this was from this past Halloween. Jamie and Afton in our web department did their best Wayne and Garth. hahaha

screen shot 2017 01 20 at 10 27 48 am Waynes World Turns 25 & Returns to Theaters

