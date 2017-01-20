Moms Experience the Most Stress When…

While many feel having babies and toddlers is the toughest period, thanks to the sleepless nights and crying, mothers of 11 and 12-year-olds suffer the worst.

• According to the US study, mothers experience the highest levels of stress and the lowest levels of happiness during the ‘tween’ (between childhood and teenager) period.

• “Many mothers aren’t aware that the big separation from offspring, the one that really hurts, doesn’t occur when children leave the nest, but when they psychologically pull away from their mothers.

When do you feel most stressed? Most mom’s would say the times when they are the most stressed are…

Always. HA!