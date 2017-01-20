Blues City Deli Named Best Places to Eat in America for 2017

January 20, 2017 2:40 PM
Have big plans this weekend? Need the perfect lunch spot?

How about eating at one of the best places in America? You can now!

Coming in at number 28 on the list, Blues City Deli in St. Louis was named one of Yelp’s Best Places to Eat in America for 2017.

The restaurants that were chosen were given 5 star ratings, have over hundreds of reviews and you can enjoy a great meal for a reasonable price!

You can find Blues City Deli at 2438 McNair Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104 in Benton Park. Here are a few reviews:
For more information and the menu from Blues City Deli, click here! 

