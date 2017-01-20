Adele Confirmed for Grammy Awards Performance

January 20, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: adele, award show, GRAMMY's

The 59th annual Grammy Awards just received an infusion of star power, as CBS and The Recording Academy announced today that Adele will perform at this year’s event. The 25 singer is no doubt hoping her 2017 appearance will turn out better than her performance at last year’s ceremony, which was plagued by massive technical difficulties. Other confirmed performers include John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. The Grammys take place on Sunday, February 12.

