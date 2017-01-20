A Dog’s Purpose Premiere Canceled After Leaked Abuse Video

Amblin Entertainment has canceled the weekend premiere for A Dog’s Purpose amid allegations that animals were abused on set. “Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket,” the statement shared by People reads. The film’s director also took to Twitter to respond to the animal abuse allegations after the footage went viral on Wednesday. “I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A Dog’s Purpose,” Lasse Hallstrom wrote. “I did not witness these actions. We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film.” He went on to explain that a “thorough investigation” into the situation will take place. The video shared by TMZ on Wednesday appeared to show filmmakers forcing a German Shepherd into rushing water against its will.