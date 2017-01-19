VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Wonder Why Home Burglars Don’t Want To Play

Can you believe how cool these two dogs were, especially given the circumstances?

A home break-in Wednesday on Shenandoah Avenue east of Tower Grove Park in St. Louis was captured by the homeowners security camera, which clearly shows two men entering the home through a broken window. It’s an extremely dangerous situation for anyone who may have been home at the time, considering that one of the burglars was brandishing a gun.

The house wasn’t empty either…

My first thought while watching was, “don’t you dare hurt either one of those dogs!”

But rather than freaking out or attacking (and risk being shot), the dogs seemed oblivious to anything out of the ordinary. They actually seemed a little disappointed the two “visitors” didn’t want to play.

